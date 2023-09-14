MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, September 4, 2023, to Monday, September 11, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 4, 2023, through Monday, September 11, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 76 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, September 4, 2023

A Charles Daly Defense AR-12A 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-145-663

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Chris Seville Thomas, of Southwest, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Simple Assault. CCN: 23-145-697

A GSG Firefly .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 58-year-old Fred Allen Clayton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Uttering, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-145-755

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 20th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-146-188

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

A Colt 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-146-235

A Smith & Wesson M&P 22 Compact .22 caliber handgun and a .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle were recovered in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Tarkeel Xaron Jackson, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-146-633

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Marin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Deshawn Patrice Adgerson, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Tra’Shawn Fauntroy, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-146-740

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old James Tywan Lowder, of Riverdale, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Leaving after Colliding, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-146-761

A Taurus PT-709 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of D Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-146-800

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Ashley Boney, of Northeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 23-146-809

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Roy Victor Gerald, of Memphis, TN, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-146-822

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Q Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Nathaniel Carter McGill, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-146-868

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

A Bear River BB gun revolver was recovered in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-147-005

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Bobby Johnson, III, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-147-365

Thursday, September 7, 2023

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old James Jhani Lassiter, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-147-526

A Tanfolglio Armi Giuseppe GT-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Brandywine Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Juanmel Malik Minor, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-147-527

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Brandon Rawlings, of Southeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Lynette Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. CCN: 23-147-751

An Arsenal 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-147-840

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a Springfield Armory M1A rifle, Springfield Armory M1A 7.62 caliber assault rifle, a Ruger M-77 rifle, a Double Star 15 5.56 caliber assault rifle, a Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun, a Beretta 92F 9mm caliber handgun, a 5.56 caliber assault rifle, an Armalite M-15A2 5.56 caliber assault rifle, a Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 34 9mm caliber handgun, an Adams Arms 5.56 caliber assault rifle, a B. West Imports AK47 7.62 caliber assault rifle, a Remington Arms 12 gauge shotgun, three Glock 21 .45 caliber handguns, and a Marlin .30 caliber rifle were recovered in the 200 block of Quackenbos Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-147-912

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Lamar Rogers, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Endangerment with a Firearm. CCN: 23-147-914

A Taurus PT-92AF 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old James A. Doby, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-148-019

A Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Rhondesia Shaqwan-Dawn Small, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 23-148-031

Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-148-057

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Downing Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old William Zachary Rich, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-148-090

Friday, September 8, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Rhyan Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-148-284

A Crossman Arms SNR-357 .177 caliber BB gun, an Umarex Pietro Beretta M92 A1 .177 caliber BB gun, a Barra 009 .177 caliber BB gun, an Umarex SA-10 .177 caliber BB gun, Dan B. Wesson Arms .177 caliber BB gun, and Sig Sauer 1911 BB gun were recovered in the 1800 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Kendall Malcolm Hobson, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and False Impersonation of a Police Officer. CCN: 23-148-370

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Amontae McCalvin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-148-412

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jvares Amaray Wright, of Northeast, D.C., a for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Consumption of a Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-148-428

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 21st Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-148-554

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a CZ P-10F 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Tristen Antonio Cleckley, of Southeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-148-682

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Davon Jahari Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-148-683

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Elhassan Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Aly, of Leesburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-148-696

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun, and a Taurus PT-111 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Brian Howard Smith, of Northeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Daquan Reginald Bryant, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-148-709

Saturday, September 9, 2023

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Duncan Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Damion Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Murder II. CCN: 23-149-062

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Simms Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Quintin Martin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-149-184

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Gerry Lewis Davis, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-149-198

Sunday, September 10, 2023

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Resaish Raul Rashod Elliott, of Philadelphia, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-149-246

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns were recovered in the 1900 block of Eye Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-149-248

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Hanover Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old James Middleton, of Philadelphia, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-149-329

A Walther PPK .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-149-531

A Daisy Powerline 860 .177 caliber BB rifle was recovered in the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Angelo Giovanni Paz, of no fixed address, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-149-540

A Phantom M&P .40 caliber BB gun and a Smith & Wesson M&P BB gun were recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-149-659

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-149-669

Monday, September 11, 2023

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-150-414

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###