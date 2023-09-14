Man Arrested for Two Homicides: 1000 Block of Thomas Jefferson Street, Northwest, and 400 Block of 33rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to two homicides that occurred in the District.

On Thursday, February 18, 2021, at approximately 3:13 p.m., members of the Second District responded to the 1000 block of Thomas Jefferson Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Youness Zarouaki , of Alexandria, VA.

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, at approximately 10:11 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 400 block of 33rd Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside a residential building, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Brown, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fugitive Unit took custody of 29-year-old Michael Sanders, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed.

###