Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2800 Block of Gainesville Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in the 2800 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects took property from the victim, including vehicle keys. One of the suspects drove off in the victim’s vehicle while the other suspect left the scene in the suspects’ vehicle. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers and the victim’s vehicle was recovered.

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 17-year-old Richard Bates, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged, as an adult under Title 16, with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

