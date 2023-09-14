Additional Suspects Sought in a Burglary of an Establishment Offense: 4000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating additional suspects in reference to the Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, September 9, 2023, in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:25 a.m., the suspects forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects forced opened two ATMs but did not obtain any money. The suspects then took property from the establishment and fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, a 28-year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

The additional suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/6Y0Xnka-xlg

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###