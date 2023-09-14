Additional Arrests Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce additional arrests have been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:19 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other victim received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Albert Smith, of Grand Junction, TN

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrants, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested an adult male, of Temple Hills, MD, and an adult male, of Northeast, DC, and they were transported to the Homicide Branch where they were charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 30-year-old Kharee Jackson, of Northwest, DC, and 31-year-old Earl Robinson, of Southeast, DC, were transported to the Homicide Branch where they were charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.