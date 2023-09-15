Vantage Announces the Industry’s First Retail Media Peer Group with a Forum Featuring The Home Depot and Coresight
With the goal of building a Forum to help drive the industry forward, the event is complimentary for qualified retailers to participateTORONTO, CANADA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage, the company that helps retailers rapidly launch and scale their retail media networks with the Vantage One Platform, announces the retail industry’s first Retail Media Peer Group inviting retail leaders to come together to inspire, learn, and impact the future of retail media.
The Retail Media Peer Groups will kick off with two live and powerful meetups, featuring cutting-edge content from the most forward-thinking industry thought leaders. The first Peer Forum will take place on September 28, at the Catalyst Ranch in Chicago. The meaningful conversations will continue at the next live meeting on October 19, at Vantage Venues in Toronto, Canada.
The first Peer Forum (Chicago) promises to explore topics around using artificial intelligence to scale and grow retail media programs. Highlights of the carefully curated agenda so far include:
> CASE STUDY: The Home Depot's journey to scale Retail Media+.
> KEYNOTE: Get a glimpse into the state of the industry with the hottest trends in retail media, retailers top challenges in adopting and scaling programs,
the key questions and best practices for success, and a look ahead from Steven Winnick, Senior Analyst at Coresight Research.
> KEYNOTE: Drew Cashmore, currently Global Head of Marketing & Demand at Firework who formerly built and led Walmart's retail media businesses in
Canada and the U.S., scaling at 60% YoY growth over four years to $2B in revenue.
> PLUS: Networking sessions and Q&A sessions with the featured speakers to give Forum members the chance to dive deeper into their expertise.
Whether you're looking to expand your knowledge, share your expertise, or simply ask questions, the Retail Media Peer Forum provides a welcoming environment where like-minded professionals can come together to "Connect. Collaborate. Grow."
Featuring a carefully curated program, the Forum encompasses all aspects of retail media, pulled from key learnings in working with leading programs globally. Vantage also invites retail leader executives and speakers to save the date and join us for the next Forum: Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Vantage Venues in Toronto, Canada.
About Vantage
Vantage helps retailers rapidly launch and scale their retail media networks with the Vantage One Platform: The first unified platform that enables retailers to run onsite and offsite advertising seamlessly, with self-service and managed service options. By leveraging artificial intelligence capabilities within the Vantage One Platform, retailers can transform their first-party data into valuable insights and automatically translate them into revenue-driving actions. Vantage offers an industry-leading combination of end-to-end support for the growing enterprise retail media organization and turnkey advanced advertising capabilities that empowers retailers to establish a top-tier retail media program within a fiscal quarter. For over ten years, Vantage has been a retail media partner for major retailers and over 20,000 brands across 128 countries. Leaders like The Home Depot, FreshDirect, Longo's, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, and Reckitt have trusted Vantage to maximize their retail media investments. To learn more, visit gotvantage.com.
Gina Cipriano
Vantage
gina@gotvantage.com
