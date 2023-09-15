Submit Release
Renters Can Apply for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Idalia

ATLANTA —Renters in Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties who sustained losses from Hurricane Idalia can apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance grants are available to renters, including students, to help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one-month or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. These may include: 

  • Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks, or school supplies.
  • Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed.
  • Primary vehicles.
  • Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app.  If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Nov. 6, 2023.

For an accessible video on assistance to renters, visit, Renters May Eligible for Federal Help

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738, follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

