Manchin, Barrasso Issue Permitting Update

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and John Barrasso (R-WY), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released a statement following their meeting on permitting reform.

“We are in agreement that we must act to accelerate our permitting system and are committed to reaching a bipartisan solution that prioritizes American energy security, reliability and affordability.”