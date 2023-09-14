Submit Release
Manchin, Barrasso Issue Permitting Update

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and John Barrasso (R-WY), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released a statement following their meeting on permitting reform. 

“We are in agreement that we must act to accelerate our permitting system and are committed to reaching a bipartisan solution that prioritizes American energy security, reliability and affordability.”

