CBP officers discover mixed methamphetamine and heroin load at Calexico port of entry

CBP officers discovered and extracted 223 packages from the rear passenger door, spare tire, and gas tank area of the pick-up truck.

CALEXICO, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Calexico West port of entry discovered 223 packages of methamphetamine and heroin hidden throughout a pick-up truck.

On Sept. 10, at approximately 11:44 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 35-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2020 pick-up truck. At the time of encounter, the driver was applying for entry into the United States from Mexico. A CBP officer performing the primary inspection referred the driver for further examination at the secondary inspection area.

CBP officers observed anomalies irregularities during a non-intrusive (x-ray) examination of the vehicle. A CBP canine enforcement team responded to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

The narcotics were field tested as methamphetamine with a total weight of 126.06 pounds and heroin with a weight of 7.84 pounds. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $410,553.

CBP officers discovered and extracted 223 packages from the rear passenger door, spare tire, and gas tank area of the pick-up truck. The narcotics were field tested as methamphetamine with a total weight of 126.06 pounds and heroin with a weight of 7.84 pounds. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $410,553.

"Our CBP officers continue to combat and degrade transnational criminal organizations through their successful enforcement efforts," stated Roque Caza, CBP Area Port Director for Calexico. "I commend our officers for their outstanding work and their meritorious contribution in keeping these harmful drugs away from our communities.”

The driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. CBP officers seized the vehicle and narcotics.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on Twitter at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.