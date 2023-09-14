Construction underway to expand, improve Langley middle school

CANADA, September 14 - With construction underway, Langley students will soon benefit from a safer and expanded Peter Ewart Middle School.

“Communities like Langley are growing quickly, and families need schools to grow with them,” said Premier David Eby. “For years, previous governments failed to plan for this growth and our kids paid the price. That’s why we’ve made building and improving schools in fast-growing regions like Langley and across B.C. a top priority – and there’s much more to do.”

The seismic upgrade and 11-classroom expansion will add 275 seats, creating a total of 900 safer seats at the school. The Province provided $37.8 million and the Langley school district contributed an additional $1 million. There will be minimal impact to student learning during construction as students will remain on site throughout construction. The new classrooms are expected to be ready for students in fall 2024.

“More and more families are choosing to make Langley their home, and that means more students in Langley schools,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “In growing neighbourhoods all across B.C., our government is expanding and upgrading schools like Peter Ewart, and we are proud to be delivering facilities that will serve those communities for years to come.”

The Province has funded more than $230 million to build, expand and improve schools in Langley. Projects include seismic upgrades at Shortreed Community Elementary, Vanguard Secondary, Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary, an expansion at Langley Secondary School and the recently announced new Northeast Latimer Elementary.

“The expansion and seismic upgrade of Peter Ewart Middle School is great news for Langley families,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East. “It’s important for parents to have peace of mind that their child is attending a modern and safe school.”

To support future growth in Langley, three site purchases have also been made: one for Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary; one for the new Northeast Latimer Elementary; and one for future Willoughby secondary and middle schools. The Langley School District has contributed $12.2 million to these projects.

“The board continues to welcome a growing number of students and their families to our community,” said Candy Ashdown, chair, Langley Board of Education. “This investment from the Province will ensure the health and safety of our students and staff and help relieve current and future enrolment pressures in our schools.”

This project is part of the Province’s work with B.C. school districts to provide students with access to seismically safe seats. During the past six years, the Government of B.C. has announced seismic upgrades or replacements for 63 schools, ensuring over 35,000 more students are attending schools that are seismically safe, with almost $1.6 billion in funding from the Province.

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.