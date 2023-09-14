Minister’s statement on Canfor’s investment in Houston mill

CANADA, September 14 - Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, has released the following statement in response to Canfor’s investment in Houston mill operations:

“Forests and forestry are critical to many communities in British Columbia. Today’s announcement from Canfor, investing approximately $200 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Houston, is good news, not only for people in the community, but also for forestry workers, labour and industry throughout the province.

“Canfor has been headquartered in B.C. for 85 years, and their decision underscores their commitment to B.C. and to the people of Houston. The new facility will provide good jobs locally, and deliver high-quality, sustainably produced forest products to the world.

“There is no question that we are in a period of transition in the forestry sector, and this announcement represents an important step forward. I am pleased to see Canfor, a company with deep roots in the province and strong partnerships with local First Nations, make this investment.

“For generations, communities throughout B.C. have benefited from good, family-supporting jobs provided by forestry. The news today demonstrates that this continues, and ensures that long-term jobs will remain in the region. It also encourages young people in B.C. to see the opportunities available to them in this vitally important industry.

“Forestry is and will remain a foundation of the B.C. economy, and our government is committed to ensuring that forestry remains a strong and sustainable industry in B.C. I look forward to seeing all that Canfor and the community of Houston are able to achieve with this exciting new investment.”