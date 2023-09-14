Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing has released the following statement in response to the Government of Canada announcing the removal of GST on new rental construction:

"Today’s announcement from the federal government removing GST from new rental construction is very positive news, and a significant step toward enhancing housing affordability. I’d like to thank Canada for following through on B.C.’s request to remove GST on purpose-built rental construction.

“We are pleased to see that our call for action has been heard. I wrote to, and met with, the former federal minister to call for this move in June, and my predecessors as housing ministers for our government have consistently urged the same. These measures are crucial to addressing the rising challenges posed by historic interest rates and rising construction costs, which threaten our ability to meet the increasing housing needs of our rapidly growing population.

“Our government is committed to doing everything possible to deliver safe, affordable and quality homes for people. We need the federal government to help us do more.”