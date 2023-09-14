AgroViet 2023 gathers a variety of local specialty agricultural products

VIETNAM, September 14 - HÀ NỘI — The 23rd International Agricultural Exhibition (AgroViet 2023) officially opened on Thursday at the Economic and Trade Exhibition Centre in Hoàng Quốc Việt Road, Cầu Giấy District, Hà Nội.

The four-day event features over 200 booths and more than 1,000sq.m of product displays from over 100 domestic and international exhibitors. Among them, the international booths include participants from China, South Korea, Australia, Russia, and 45 localities within Việt Nam

At the event, Vĩnh Long Province is showcasing numerous 3-star and 4-star OCOP (One Commune, One Product) products, including Mỹ Hòa pomelos, Vinagreenco pomelos, soursop from Khánh Nhân Soursop Cooperative, Tân Tiến rice, salted duck eggs, and dried fruit products from Đông Phát Food Co Ltd.

According to Hồ Ngọc Yến, head of Consulting and Trade Promotion Division at the Vinh Long Agricultural Technical Services Center, Vĩnh Long currently boasts 32 OCOP 4-star products and 66 OCOP 3-star products. Participating in AgroViet 2023, Vĩnh Long hopes that OCOP enterprises, cooperatives and product owners can explore and expand their market presence in the northern region.

In addition to product introductions, Yến also hoped OCOP enterprises, cooperatives, and product owners can secure long-term cooperation agreements with domestic and international partners.

With the theme "Connecting Value Chains for Sustainable Agricultural Development", AgroViet 2023 not only promotes and expands international economic cooperation and brand promotion but also serves as an opportunity for enterprises, cooperatives, and OCOP product owners to consolidate and explore domestic and export markets. — VNS