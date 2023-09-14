Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology selected as national awards finalist by NASCIO

ILLINOIS, September 14 - The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) recognizes outstanding achievements in State IT





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) has been selected as a finalist for the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) awards that will be announced during their annual conference in October.





The national award nominations showcase the use of information technology to address critical business problems, more easily connect residents to their government, improve business processes, and create new opportunities that improve lives. DoIT is among 31 finalists across 10 categories from nearly 90 nominations for NASCIO's State IT Awards.





"We are incredibly honored to be chosen as a finalist by this highly respected national organization," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Acting Secretary and State CIO Sanjay Gupta. "NASCIO's unwavering support for technology policy makes this recognition even more meaningful. It truly reflects DoIT's dedication to providing exceptional service to our state government entities."





Projects and initiatives from NASCIO member states and territories were eligible for nomination. DoIT has been selected as a finalist in the Cybersecurity category for the submission "The Zero Trust League Superheroes of Cybersecurity."



