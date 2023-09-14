Governor Katie Hobbs, Border Community Leaders Call on Federal Government for Action on Border Security

State of Arizona Has Spent Tens of Millions on Border Security

Phoenix, AZ - As border crossings increase and Congress threatens a federal government shutdown, today Governor Katie Hobbs and border community leaders joined together to call on the federal government for immediate action to deliver resources to Arizona border communities.

“My administration has worked tirelessly to support border communities, stem the flow of drugs and human trafficking, and keep our neighborhoods safe,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “But as it stands today, Arizona is being overwhelmed. I’m calling on Congress and the Biden administration to come together immediately to deliver much needed border security to the State of Arizona. Federal officials need to put politics aside and pass real solutions that will give our state the resources it needs to manage the increase in migrants at the border.”

“Border sheriffs like me are at the frontlines of this issue every day,” said Sheriff Mark Dannels. “Governor Hobbs and I share a commitment to keeping our communities safe and managing the increase in crossing the best we can, but we need help from the federal government. Congress and the Biden administration have to take action now to deliver resources to communities like mine to ensure our border is secure.”

“I appreciate the partnership and support that Governor Hobbs has delivered to help Pima County manage the flow of asylum seekers that Customs and Border Protection is delivering to us,” said Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Adelita Grijalva. “But our resources are at capacity, so Pima County needs immediate action from the federal government to provide us with the means required for the critical service we are providing. We have kept asylum seekers and our community healthy and safe for more than four years and now we need more resources to continue our work on this federal issue.”

This year, the State of Arizona has provided the following assistance to border communities: