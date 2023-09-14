Attorney General re-appointed

Attorney General John Muria Jnr takes his Oath before the Governor General Sir David Vunagi at Government House

Attorney General John Muria (Jnr) was sworn-in by the Governor General H.E. Sir David Vunagi today following his re-appointment by the Government.

Muria (Jnr)’s previous four years contract lapsed on 31 August, however, the government still requires his services thus the extension of his contract for a period of one year.

He was first appointed as Attorney-General of the Solomon Islands on 1 November 2018. Prior to that appointment, Mr Muria served as Crown Counsel in the Attorney-General’s Chambers from 2007 to 2017.

He resigned from the Attorney-General’s Chambers in March 2017 and was appointed as Special Secretary to the Prime Minister until his appointment on 1 November 2018.

As Special Secretary to the Prime Minister, he was the head of the Prime Minister’s political and private office and he was the most senior political advisor to the Prime Minister.

Mr Muria graduated from Bond University, Australia with a Bachelors of Law (LLB) in 2005 and is currently a practicing lawyer in Solomon Islands.

ENDS///

-GCU Press