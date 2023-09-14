Submit Release
Police investigates arm robbery incident at Panatina

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Honiara are still investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred in Honiara last week.

Police Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau said that the incident occurred between 2am and 3am on 9 September 2023 at their residence at Panatina.

“The couple were Solomon Island citizens with their three children who are still in Korea.”

“Both were assaulted with sharp objects, which caused serious injuries on their bodies. The wife had a deep cut on her head but struggled to assist her husband to the hospital during the incident,” said Mr. Mangau.

“Some valuable properties including cash were removed during the robbery incident.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “Police were alerted of the incident by the medical team who attended the couple when they arrived at the hospital.”

It is sad to have such a horrific incident occur. I condemn such action, and call on anyone who might have any information to come forward to the police for the suspect to be deal with the full force of law.

RSIPF Press

