Bemobile supports Seif Ples

Seif Ples and Bemobile have signed a sponsorship agreement where Bemobile recognizes the service and work offered by Seif Ples to the public.

Seif Ples Center Manager Brightlyn Beauty highlighted that negotiating an agreement with Bemobile is one of the activities under the Child Fund Impact Project, which is Strengthening Crisis Response Services for Women, Children, and Youth in the Solomon Islands.

“Under outputs 1.1, Seif Ples Helpline access is expanded, particularly for survivors in rural and remote areas.”

She said one of the gaps identified is that victims accessing Bemobile networks did not have the opportunity to access free calls to the existing service provided by Solomon Telekom Company Limited.

“Currently, Seif Ples hosts the toll-free service 132 by Solomon Telecom Company Limited, and that can only be accessed by those network users. The current toll-free number is owned by SafeNet and hosted by Seif Ples.

“While implementing the outputs and activities under the project, Seif Ples and Child Fund identified one way to expand services to rural areas by offering free access to calls for people living in rural areas throughout the country through the existing toll-free line 132. Seif Ples and Child Fund then put access to free calls by Bemobile as one of the activities under the project.

Having identified the drawback, Seif Ples project officers then take steps to negotiate with Bemobile workers, and later Bemobile requests a proposal, which Seif Ples provides and sends to Bemobile for their perusal. Bemobile (Solomon Islands) Limited, however, accepts the proposal, and later both parties decide on the terms of the sponsorship agreement. The agreement provides obligations for both parties, with Bemobile supporting the agency to broadcast through text message campaigns and toll-free service to Bemobile customers.

Under the signed agreement, Bemobile agrees to offer-

Toll-free service to toll-free line 132 is free of charge.

SMS blasts to all of Bmobile’s active users before and or during the following events:

Mother’s Day

Father’s Day

New Year’s and Christmas periods

International Women’s Day

16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Promoting Seif Ples on all of Bemobile’s social media platforms, periodically

Under the agreement, it also provides Seif Ples obligations. One of them is Seif Ples will pay one-time installation of toll-free service at SBD 8,250.00 to be paid by Seif Ples; mention and include bemobile in any activities of Seif Ples and provide awareness ad training on GBV to Bemobile Limited working staffs.

Bemobile Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Devan Kula said Bmobile Solomon Islands recognizes the importance of the role Seif Ples plays in the Solomon Islands in promoting safety, protection and recovery of women, men, girls, and boys who have experienced violence.

Mr Kula said Bmobile will continue to render its support to Seif Ples in the events that promotes free domestic violence & a safer Solomon Islands.

Seif Ples Centre Manager, has thanked Bemobile for finally accepting Seif Ples and Child Fund’s joint proposal to provide its service free to the centre and the public in general.

“This is another achievement that is well worth celebrating.” “It is the centre’s responsibility to abide by and comply with its obligations specified in the sponsorship agreement.”

She said the provision of Bemobile toll-free will provide free access calls for survivors with Bemobile network users to access the services and have information about the services provided by the centre.

“With the availability of this type of service, Seif Ples believes that people will get more information and have the opportunity to report any cases of SGBV.”

She said the centre promotes the safety, protection, and recovery of women, young women, girls who have experienced violence.

“Seif Ples offers three services to victims of SGBV: accommodation, medical, and toll-free. by providing free accommodation that includes clothing, toys, food, and other necessities for victims and transport to other service providers to access their services.

“The Centre provides specialist clinical care and crisis counselling in one place, regardless of age, sex, disability, sexual preferences, faith, or ethnicity.”

The Centre Manager said that since 2015 until now, Seif Ples has provided a national 24/7 helpline that can currently be accessed by Telekom users in the country.

“The helpline is accessed by victims to call and report cases of physical and sexual abuse; it also extends to providing information to those who call and ask for information concerning the services it offers.”

“Seif Ples uses the service to coordinate referrals of survivors to other service providers within the country.”

“The toll-free number is #132, owned by SafeNet and hosted by Seif Ples. SafeNet entered into an agreement with Telekom and is responsible for the services for any costs or other issues that arise with the toll-free.”

This project is supported by Child Fund in terms of financial support and meeting the logistics and financial costs incurred by Seif Ples under the agreement.

It was revealed that Child Fund has been engaged with Seif Ples as a partner since 2016, working to address limited professional capacity in child protection through building the capabilities of direct service providers.

The Centre Manager said: “As our partnership has developed, and in line with other Child Fund initiatives across the Pacific, Seif Ples and Child Fund jointly identified a need to grow the capacities of the Centre”

This agreement shall continue for a period of 24 months and is subject to renewal after the expiration date.

-MPNSCS Press