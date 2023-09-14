Samoa and Vanuatu police officers are in the country for three weeks POM instructor training

The Police Response Department (PRD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) will provide Public Order Management (POM) instructor training for Samoa and Vanuatu Police officers.

The training started on 13 September 2023 with an official opening, which was officiated by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention (NCCP) Mr Simpson Pogeava at the Rove police headquarters.

Four officers will be participating in the POM instructor-training program and other officers from the NRD form part of the training with the Emergency Response Group from the Correctional Services of Solomon Islands.

As part of the ongoing preparation of the RSIPF for the upcoming Pacific Games 2023(PG23) and National General Election 2024 (NEG24) the RSIPF with its security partners arrange a combine POM instructors course and invite Samoa and Vanuatu police as part RSIPF capability and capacity development.

The training will help qualified POM for Vanuatu and Samoa police to develop ongoing POM capability and the POM Training program is designed to produce instructors with a high level of operational knowledge, discipline, professionalism and integrity.

Assessment will also provide candidates during the training with physical fitness, endurance, teamwork, mental fitness and intelligence.

A similar program has been provided by RSIPF and with our security partners from Australian Federal Police recently in Vanuatu and Australia. RSIPF Close Personal Protection trainers provided a similar program to Samoa previously.

Samoa and Vunuatu officers during the opening of the training program

RSIPF Press