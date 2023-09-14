Full closures of the westbound H-1 Freeway in Salt Lake begin the weekend of Sept. 22

Main, News Posted on Sep 14, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds motorists that full closures will be implemented on the westbound H-1 Freeway from Valkenburgh Street to Salt Lake Boulevard, during weekends beginning on Friday, Sept. 22. Closure details are as follows:

On Friday night at 8 p.m., two right lanes will be closed.

On Saturday night at 8:30 p.m., three right lanes will be closed.

On Sunday morning at 8 a.m., all westbound lanes will be closed.

All lanes will reopen on Monday morning at 2:30 a.m.

Motorists should be aware that some weekends will not require a full freeway closure, depending on the type of work needed. Roadwork in the westbound direction is anticipated to be finished by January 2024, then construction will switch to the eastbound direction. The project is anticipated for completion by June 2024. All work is weather-permitting.

The H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation project will resurface and complete a full depth reconstruction of the roadway, replace guardrails, reconstruct gutters, install pavement marking and rumble strips, and repair signage.

Electronic message boards will be posted in advance to notify motorists of closure details. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with traffic control. First responders and TheBus will be detoured during the full closure. Please view an up-to-date list of lane closures on state roadways on our HDOT website at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork.

