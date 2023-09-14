Raymond Lavine Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathy and Understanding in Business" with Chris Voss

Raymond Lavine

GIG HARBOR , WA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Raymond Lavine, a seasoned Extended Care Benefits Advisor, has collaborated with SuccessBooks® to co-author the soon-to-be-released book, "Empathy and Understanding in Business." This partnership with author Chris Voss brings fresh insights into the business world by emphasizing the significance of empathy and human connection.

"Empathy and Understanding in Business" is scheduled to make its anticipated release by the close of 2023. The book offers conventional business literature by focusing on the potency of human connection, empathy, and emotional intelligence in nurturing profitable businesses.

With an extensive background in financial and insurance services, Raymond Lavine's expertise spans many years. Previously serving as the president of a mortgage banking company. He was also associated with a prominent financial institution, City National Bank, where he provided valuable advisory services to businesses seeking business and real estate loans. In addition to his roles in the mortgage and commercial banking sector, Raymond has been employed with several well-regarded life insurance companies, including MONY and New England Companies, advising individuals and companies with essential insurance benefits.

Presently, Raymond is a principal with Lavine Lavine LTC Benefits. Raymond believes that it is essential that individuals and company employees have access to care support benefits to pay for care services, whether at home or in a care facility. He advocates for long-term care benefits because his father and mother, both respected Beverly Hills Attorneys (his father became a Superior Court Judge), needed care benefits several times in their careers. Raymond's mother, being the primary caregiver for her husband (several times), recognized the importance of owning a long-term care plan. She used her long-term care plan for 18 years, living to 103. She died in July of 2023.

Raymond Lavine's contributions extended beyond his professional achievements. He has appeared on T.V. programs such as Moving America Forward with William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn, along with numerous podcasts where he delved into topics about long-term care insurance, caregiving support services, and financial and estate planning reasons to own long-term care benefits. Raymond is a U.S. Army veteran serving with the 82nd Airborne Division in the U.S., including serving in the division during the 1968 riots in Washington, D.C. He then served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam, receiving the Combat Infantry Badge, Airborne Jump Wings Badge, Purple Heart, Air Medal, Bronze Star, and Air Medal.

A believer in being knowledgeable and curious, he is currently honing his negotiating skills with the Black Swan Group. Beyond his professional interests, he is a prolific history and biography reader, travels with his wife, and enjoys music and live theatre. Raymond received a B.A. in International relations from the University of Southern California. In addition, he has an MBA and M.A. from the Drucker-Ito Graduate School of Management from Claremont Graduate University. He also earned the CLTC (Certificate in Long-Term Care), so clients know his commitment and knowledge in his field as an Extended Care Benefits Advisor.

As visionary minds unite, the fusion of Raymond's financial/insurance insights and Chris Voss's negotiating and consulting expertise ensures a valuable tapestry of ideas and strategies emphasizing empathy and understanding for business success. Raymond Lavine's contribution promises a distinctive depth of insight in this forthcoming book.

For more information about Raymond Lavine and his helpful contributions to the financial services industry, please visit: lavineltcins.com.

