Kevin Hodes Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathy and Understanding in Business" Alongside Chris Voss

Kevin Hodes, Founder of Swypit, has partnered with SuccessBooks® to co-author the eagerly awaited book, "Empathy and Understanding in Business," alongside the accomplished Chris Voss. This exceptional alliance brings together visionary leaders and accomplished professionals from around the world, dedicated to reshaping conventional business approaches.

“Empathy and Understanding in Business” is slated to make its much-anticipated debut by the close of 2023, offering a revolutionary collection of diverse narratives that challenge traditional business standards.

With a track record of unwavering commitment of business practices, Kevin Hodes has been at the helm of Swypit since its inception in 1999. By infusing the realm of credit card processing with honesty and integrity, Swypit has transcended mere service provision, becoming a driving force behind the growth and management of countless businesses. Hodes' unparalleled expertise in the merchant service industry has garnered recognition on esteemed networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, A&E, E!, and Bravo.

Swypit distinguishes itself by delivering not just transactions but tailored support, defying industry norms dominated by impersonal third-party providers. Offering world-class service, competitive rates, and cutting-edge technology, Swypit's comprehensive solutions also encompass assistance with point-of-sale systems, inventory management, payroll, gift cards, and cash advance services.

Beyond his business accomplishments, Kevin Hodes stands as a four-time Best-Selling Author and Executive Producer, recognized for his documentaries that inspire and illuminate. Works like "Maximum Achievement: The Brian Tracy Story," "The Jay Abraham Story: Getting Everything You Can Out Of All You’ve Got," and "Folds of Honor: A Fighter Pilot’s Mission to Deliver Healing and Hope to America" have not only received Telly awards but have also secured two Emmy awards for the remarkable "Folds of Honor."

Guided by his belief in community impact, Kevin Hodes directs a significant portion of Swypit's profits to impactful organizations. His philanthropic endeavors are focused primarily on "The American Fallen Soldiers Project" and "The Folds of Honor," reflecting his commitment to honor and support those who serve.

“Empathy and Understanding in Business” serves as a pivotal junction of Kevin Hodes' steadfast commitment to ethical business practices and Chris Voss' renowned negotiation and communication strategies.

For more information about Kevin Hodes and his ventures, please visit: www.swypit.com.


