Governor Abbott Announces Over $3.2 Million In Grants To Fort Worth Area Veteran Organizations

TEXAS, September 14 - September 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 12 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling over $3.2 million to nine Fort Worth area organizations as part of the Texas Veterans Commission's (TVC) Big Check Tour. Presented today by TVC, the funding will provide services to more than 6,300 veterans and their families in 30 North Texas counties.

"Veterans and their families gave so much to protect the freedoms that Texans enjoy every single day," said Governor Abbott. "Through the Fund for Veterans' Assistance grants program, we honor these brave men and women by helping provide them with the support and services they deserve. I thank the Texas Veterans Commission for partnering with organizations in the Forth Worth area as we continue to keep Texas the best state for veterans and their families."

“TVC is proud to partner with community organizations here in the Fort Worth area to provide veterans with critical support services,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “From emergency financial assistance to home modifications, these grants will improve the lives of Texas veterans.”

TVC Vice Chair and Air Force veteran Kimberlee Shaneyfelt presented the grants at the City of Fort Worth Council Chamber. Fund presentations began in Houston last week and will continue through the first weeks of October in Dallas, Abilene, El Paso, Edinburg, San Marcos, and New Braunfels.

The FVA grants awarded today include:

CLC, Inc: a $385,000 grant for home modification and a $500,000 grant for financial assistance

a $300,000 grant for home modification and a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County: a $300,000 grant for supportive services

SPAN, Inc: a $20,000 grant for transportation programs and services

a $150,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court United Way of Denton County: a $200,000 grant for clinical counseling

Funding for these grants is primarily generated by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/