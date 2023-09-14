Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Fredericksburg

TEXAS, September 14 - September 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Honoring Women-Owned Businesses, Featuring First Lady Cecilia Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Fredericksburg on Thursday, September 21, featuring special guest First Lady Cecilia Abbott. The event aims to help women-owned small businesses and aspiring female entrepreneurs reach new heights in their business journey by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Whether you're starting a new business or expanding an existing enterprise, women business owners are looking for the same opportunities as all entrepreneurs: more access to capital, fewer barriers to entry, and greater freedom to grow,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas offers more of these growth opportunities for women entrepreneurs than any other state. As a result, Texas is home to 1.25 million women business owners. Working with all of our entrepreneurs and small business owners and ensuring they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed, we will build an even brighter Texas of tomorrow.”

"In Texas, we believe in the unlimited potential of women," said First Lady Abbott. "We know that when women invest in themselves, in their businesses, and in their communities, they encourage young girls to believe in themselves and they inspire change in others. I am delighted to be a part of this Small Business Summit and proud of the incredible work of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and the Governor's Commission for Women as we continue to promote small businesses and women business owners in Texas."

The Governor’s Small Business Summit — Fredericksburg provides small business owners and entrepreneurs key insight on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Governor’s Commission for Women, the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Fredericksburg

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Vista Oaks Event Center

8192 US-290

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Special Guest Speaker: First Lady Cecilia Abbott

Panel Topics:

Access to Finance & Funding

Marketing / Social Media

Business Growth

Employee Recruitment and Retention

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots.

For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-fredericksburg

Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

Beaumont – October 5

San Angelo – October 19

San Antonio – November 9

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal