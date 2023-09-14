Unveiling "To Light a New Fire": A Riveting Historical Saga by Author Nick West

Embark on a journey to the uncharted lands of 16th-century Florida, where one young man's life takes a thrilling and unexpected turn

UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Author Nick West invites readers on a captivating voyage to the mysterious shores of 16th-century Florida with his latest release, " To Light a New Fire. " In this enthralling historical novel, West transports readers to an era of exploration, danger, and the unknown.Nick West's passion for writing was ignited several years ago, leading to his debut work, " The Great Southern Circus ," a book that brought to life the enchanting stories his grandmother shared during his childhood. Delving into his own family history, Nick explored his 2x great grandparents' involvement in a circus troupe that toured the southeastern United States from 1858 to 1860.His initial book's success led to a sequel, "The Long Road Home," which continues the narrative at the onset of the American Civil War. Nick's literary journey didn't stop there, as he continued to pen books like "The Sandspur Special" and "Miranda's Gold: Murder on the Santa Fe."Set in the spring of 1562, "To Light a New Fire" unfurls the gripping tale of a young man whose life takes an unforeseen and perilous twist. As he gazes out at the vast sea along the future coast of Florida, a sailing ship appears on the horizon—an awe-inspiring yet petrifying sight. The ship carries the Little People from the Sun, who have been the stuff of terrifying legends, told around council fires for generations. What were once tales meant to frighten children are now a chilling reality. His thoughts turn to Cato, the girl he has journeyed so far to marry, and he realizes he must reach her before they do. With evil approaching, he must ensure her safety before it's too late.Primary Message: "To Light a New Fire" beckons readers to embark on an adventure filled with mystery, courage, and the allure of the unknown. This novel takes them back in time to a period when the New World was still a realm of uncharted territories and unexplored frontiers. Through the eyes of the protagonist, readers will witness the clash of cultures and the indomitable human spirit's quest for survival and love.Discover "To Light a New Fire" and delve into the uncharted territories of 16th-century Florida. The book is available now, and more information can be found on the author's official website.

Nick West on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford