NU-TEK Roof Systems Releases New Website To Bolster the Commercial Roofing Industry
The objective is to create a resource that not only showcases our own abilities, but one that supports the needs and continuing education of those accessing the industry.”LAKE HOPATCONG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Kamil Maras, President of Integre Holdings, the parent company for NU-TEK Roof Systems, announced the release of a new website - nutekroofing.com. The site was designed as a resource for those working in, or accessing, the commercial roofing industry.
“The objective is to create a resource that not only showcases our own abilities, but one that supports the needs and continuing education of those accessing the industry,” said Maras.
According to the company, the commercial roofing industry, like many of the trades, is suffering from a lack of new entrants with experienced people retiring every day. Maras: “We decided that, if we want to continue to make our case for high-quality work and long-lasting relationships, we’re going to have to make sure there is a forum to define what that means.” To that end, the new resource is designed to drive users to solutions from multiple access points including their role, the type of organization they work for, or the facilities in their portfolio.
Areas of focus for the new website include best practices for roof maintenance, roof system applications, bid management, project management, budget management, preventative maintenance, materials, and general career development. There are specific resources for building owners, management companies, facility managers, consultants, manufacturers, and solar integrators across a variety of facility types including manufacturing, warehouse, distribution centers, medical, retail, office, and multi-unit housing.
NU-TEK acknowledges the contribution of EnvisionDr, for providing design guidance and development resources for the project. A description of their suite of services is available at: https://envisiondr.com/website-design-services/.
About NU-TEK
NU-TEK ROOF SYSTEMS offers over 30 years of experience in roof replacements, commercial roof system repair, solar system integration, and commercial roof preventative maintenance. They recommend, estimate, install, and maintain the highest quality and best-engineered roof systems. The NU-TEK team shares their knowledge and expertise in commercial and residential roof applications and focuses on providing our clients with the best total value. They install, service and maintain, PVC, KEE, TPO, EPDM, Modified Bitumen, and conventional built-up roofing systems for low-slope applications.
NU-TEK aims to develop lasting client relationships by providing prompt, professional service and customer support that exceeds expectations.
