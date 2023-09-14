STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Interstate 91 closed in Derby during police investigation at border crossing with Canada

DERBY, Vermont (Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 91 north of the Vermont Route 191 interchange at Exit 27 are closed this afternoon during an ongoing police investigation at the Derby Line border crossing between the United States and Canada.

The closure began at about noon today and is continuing at this time. Members of the public should take alternate routes and expect additional traffic and possible delays on side roads. Schools are making adjustments to bus routes as a result of the road closure.

The Port of Entry between the U.S. and Canada on I-91 is closed at this time. Cross-border traffic is continuing on U.S. Route 5.

Members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad have responded to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with the incident at the border crossing. USCBP is the lead agency on this incident, and all questions should be directed to them.

