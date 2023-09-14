Manchin Announces $1.9 Million to Reduce Violent Crime Across West Virginia, Support Huntington Community Reentry Program

September 14, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,976,364 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services and the City of Huntington. The funding will help communities across West Virginia combat violent crimes against women, as well as bolster community reentry strategies and services for people in Huntington who have been involved in the criminal justice system.

“I’m pleased the Department of Justice is investing nearly $2 million in these two critical initiatives, which will help combat violence against women across West Virginia, as well as provide needed reentry services for individuals involved with the criminal justice system in Huntington,” said Senator Manchin. “All West Virginians deserve to feel safe and welcomed in their communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to strengthen our justice system and keep West Virginia neighborhoods secure.”

Individual awards listed below:

The DOJ STOP (Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors) Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program provides resources to enhance the capacity of local communities to develop and strengthen effective law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women and to develop and strengthen victim services in cases involving violent crimes against women.

$1,325,997 – West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services

The DOJ Improving Adult and Youth Crisis Stabilization and Community Reentry Program provides resources to enhance or implement clinical services and other evidence-based activities to improve reentry, reduce recidivism, and address the treatment and recovery needs of people with mental health, substance use, or co-occurring disorders who are currently involved in the criminal justice system or were formerly involved.