Manchin Works to Protect Veterans’ Access to Emergency Care

September 14, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, raised concerns to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough about proposed changes that would alter the rates the VA pays for emergency medical transportation, such as ambulances or air transport, and jeopardize access to healthcare, particularly in rural or hard to reach areas.

“Over the last few months, healthcare professionals and their associations representing members from several states, including West Virginia, have come to us to express their frustration at the lack of communication they have received from the VA regarding these changes, which could significantly disrupt their operations and potentially diminish the standard of care they provide for the veterans they serve,” Senator Manchin wrote.

“Going forward, we urge the VA to engage with these associations to ensure policy changes are in the best interest of the veterans who will require their care, and that the VA give careful consideration to their concerns and answer all questions regarding such policy changes,” Senator Manchin continued.

Despite opposition from healthcare providers and Veteran service organizations, the VA proposed a rule change for special mode transportation service rates that would bring rates far below the actual costs of these services that would go into effect in 2024. Rate reductions could lead to emergency transportation providers reducing their services and billing Veterans for the remainder of the costs to mitigate the financial effects of this change.

Dear Secretary McDonough:

We write to express our concerns with proposed recent changes to various Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) internal policies, including the VA’s proposal to change the rates for air ambulance and other special mode transportation services (AP89) and changes to the VA National Standards of Practice guidelines. Over the last few months, healthcare professionals and their associations representing members from several states, including West Virginia, have come to us to express their frustration at the lack of communication they have received from the VA regarding these changes, which could significantly disrupt their operations and potentially diminish the standard of care they provide for the veterans they serve.

More than anything, these providers are disappointed that they have not been able to communicate directly with the VA regarding the preparations they would need to make to comply with the proposed rule and the updated national standards of practice guidelines. Regrettably, this is not the first instance where healthcare professional groups have been unable to communicate with the VA. Going forward, we urge the VA to engage with these associations to ensure policy changes are in the best interest of the veterans who will require their care, and that the VA give careful consideration to their concerns and answer all questions regarding such policy changes.

We look forward to receiving your response as to how the VA plans to ensure adequate engagement with the VA’s medical service providers.