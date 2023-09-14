Mayor Bowser Encourages Families to Attend ‘Afterschool in the City’

(Washington, DC) – With the new school year underway, Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging District families to attend Afterschool in the City, tomorrow, Saturday, September 9, from 11 am to 2 pm at Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (1100 Michigan Avenue NE).



“As families settle into back to school routines, we want to make sure you know about all the fantastic programs we have to keep kids and teens safe and engaged in the evenings and on weekends,” said Mayor Bowser. “We have mentoring programs, tutoring and homework help, sports and recreation, internship opportunities, and so much more. Whether your child is in kindergarten or high school, whether they need academic or social support or just something to do when they’re not in school, we have a program that will meet the needs of your family.”



Sponsored by Learn24, the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office), and the Deputy Mayor for Education (DME), ‘Afterschool in the City’ will connect District families with afterschool and out-of-school time programs designed for District youth ages 5-21 ahead of the 2023-24 school year. District youth and families will hear from over 50 government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and community stakeholders about the various programming available to them.

Exhibits will cover afterschool and out-of-school time programming in many fields, including:

College and Career Readiness

Sports and Athletic Recreation

Performing Arts, Dance, and Theater

STEM Achievement

Entrepreneurship

Mentoring Programs

This year’s ‘Afterschool in the City’ will also feature recipients of the 2023-24 Out-of-School Time Grants – more than 100 nonprofit organizations that received approximately $22 million to provide a range of free and low-cost out-of-school time programs to District youth. Since 2017, the OST Office has facilitated programming for over 68,000 youth through $90 million in awards, emphasizing the Bowser Administration’s continued commitment to developing District youth and students beyond the classroom.



Additionally, interested students and families can explore available afterschool and out-of-school programming on the OST Office website through the Learn24 Program Finder.



Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos