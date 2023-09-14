Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,979 in the last 365 days.

Troopers Seize Over 190 Pounds of Drugs During Traffic Stop on SR 87 Near Fort McDowell

On Thursday, August 31, 2023, shortly after 10 p.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a silver Honda Accord sedan for a non-moving violation on northbound State Route 87 at milepost 197, near Fort McDowell.

The trooper observed several indications of criminal activity during the stop, and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 109.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 80.9 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden in suitcases.

The suspect driver, 25-year-old Jorge Baldovinos-Jimenez, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale and possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

Investigators believe the drugs were being transported from Phoenix to the Denver area. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $119,000 for the methamphetamine and approximately $1.2 million for the fentanyl.

Honda sedan stopped beside highway with luggage on the pavement behind it Overhead view of open luggage full of wrapped bundles of drugs  Plastic wrapped bundles of drugs in an open suitcase All of the seized drugs displayed on an evidence counter 

You just read:

Troopers Seize Over 190 Pounds of Drugs During Traffic Stop on SR 87 Near Fort McDowell

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more