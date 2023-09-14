Troopers Seize Over 190 Pounds of Drugs During Traffic Stop on SR 87 Near Fort McDowell
On Thursday, August 31, 2023, shortly after 10 p.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a silver Honda Accord sedan for a non-moving violation on northbound State Route 87 at milepost 197, near Fort McDowell.
The trooper observed several indications of criminal activity during the stop, and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 109.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 80.9 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden in suitcases.
The suspect driver, 25-year-old Jorge Baldovinos-Jimenez, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale and possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.
Investigators believe the drugs were being transported from Phoenix to the Denver area. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $119,000 for the methamphetamine and approximately $1.2 million for the fentanyl.