Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,897 in the last 365 days.

3rd Annual Leighanna Visintine Memorial Ride for Suicide Prevention Saturday, September 16th

3rd Annual Leighanna Visintine Memorial Ride for Suicide Prevention Saturday, September 16th

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3rd Annual Leighanna Visintine Memorial Ride for Suicide Prevention
Saturday, September 16th

Southeast Columbus community event and fundraiser to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Motorcycle and vehicle caravan to stop at 6 Columbus area bars
Security and caravan escorts to be provided
The caravan will be led by a 32 seat party bus (sold out)
Register and join the vehicle caravan ($30) at 9:00AM 9/16/23 at “The Pub in Gahanna”
50/50 raffle, live and silent auctions to benefit The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at “The Barn on York” between 6pm and 10PM
The ride will end at “The Barn on York”
Tom Cline & Round About Band will play at The Barn from 6PM to 10PM

Columbus Charity Ride Itinerary
First Stop: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
The Pub in Gahanna - 207 W. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230
Second Stop: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM
The Duggie - 14952 E. Broad St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Third Stop: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Mill Dam Corner Grill - 3982 National Rd. SE, Hebron, OH 43025
Fourth Stop: 2:15 PM to 3:15 PM
Waterfront on Buckeye Lake - 10055 Sunfish Ln. Thornville, OH 43076
Fifth Stop: 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM
Port Lounge & Smokehouse - 9308 Township Rd. 79, Thornville, OH 43076
Sixth Stop: 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM
The Barn on York - 5103 York Rd. SW, Pataskala, OH 43062

“We are thrilled to hold this 3rd annual event to coincide with National Suicide Prevention Week. The community response has been inspiring and growing. The response and support from members of our Columbus community has been awesome. We should be proud of Columbus!” - Kelli Crabtree - event organizer

Contact Kelli Crabtree for comment and additional details at (740) 591-5354

Kelli Crabtree
Suicide Prevention Caravan - Columbus, OH
+1 740-591-5354
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

3rd Annual Leighanna Visintine Memorial Ride for Suicide Prevention Saturday, September 16th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more