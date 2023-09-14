3rd Annual Leighanna Visintine Memorial Ride for Suicide Prevention Saturday, September 16th
3rd Annual Leighanna Visintine Memorial Ride for Suicide Prevention Saturday, September 16th
COLUMBUS, OH, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3rd Annual Leighanna Visintine Memorial Ride for Suicide Prevention
Saturday, September 16th
Southeast Columbus community event and fundraiser to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Motorcycle and vehicle caravan to stop at 6 Columbus area bars
Security and caravan escorts to be provided
The caravan will be led by a 32 seat party bus (sold out)
Register and join the vehicle caravan ($30) at 9:00AM 9/16/23 at “The Pub in Gahanna”
50/50 raffle, live and silent auctions to benefit The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at “The Barn on York” between 6pm and 10PM
The ride will end at “The Barn on York”
Tom Cline & Round About Band will play at The Barn from 6PM to 10PM
Columbus Charity Ride Itinerary
First Stop: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
The Pub in Gahanna - 207 W. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230
Second Stop: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM
The Duggie - 14952 E. Broad St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Third Stop: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Mill Dam Corner Grill - 3982 National Rd. SE, Hebron, OH 43025
Fourth Stop: 2:15 PM to 3:15 PM
Waterfront on Buckeye Lake - 10055 Sunfish Ln. Thornville, OH 43076
Fifth Stop: 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM
Port Lounge & Smokehouse - 9308 Township Rd. 79, Thornville, OH 43076
Sixth Stop: 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM
The Barn on York - 5103 York Rd. SW, Pataskala, OH 43062
“We are thrilled to hold this 3rd annual event to coincide with National Suicide Prevention Week. The community response has been inspiring and growing. The response and support from members of our Columbus community has been awesome. We should be proud of Columbus!” - Kelli Crabtree - event organizer
Contact Kelli Crabtree for comment and additional details at (740) 591-5354
Kelli Crabtree
Suicide Prevention Caravan - Columbus, OH
+1 740-591-5354
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook