Shaun Katz of Detec Systems to Speak at the Western Roofing Expo 2023

Shaun Katz of Detec Systems will be speaking at the Western Roofing Expo on 9/25/23 at 8:45am

Known as THE premier regional roofing and waterproofing event in the United States, the Western Roofing Expo features a two-day trade show, 24 educational seminars, two keynote luncheons, The Roofing Games™, golf and sporting clays tournaments, welcome event & auction, live demonstrations every hour on the exhibit floor, and unbeatable networking! Join us September 23-25, 2023 at Paris Las Vegas!

9/25/23 at 8:45am – 10:00am

Electronic Leak Detection Testing, Standards, Science and Practical Applications

Speaker: Shaun Katz

Detec Systems – CEU: AIA

Shaun Katz has been with Detec Systems for 6 years and has over 20 years of experience in customer service, sales and business administration. Shaun has assisted contractors, architects, engineers and consultants, manufacturers, facility managers and building owners with forensic leak investigation.

Seminar Description:

This one-hour course will cover Electronic Leak Detection (ELD) testing methods used for quality assurance of roofing and waterproofing membranes. Participants will learn about the principles outlined in the ASTM Standard Guide D7877 and ASTM Standard Practice D8231 and will be able to identify which assemblies are compatible with electronic testing and active monitoring.