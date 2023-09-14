Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,978 in the last 365 days.

Shaun Katz of Detec Systems to Speak at the Western Roofing Expo 2023

Shaun Katz of Detec Systems will be speaking at the Western Roofing Expo on 9/25/23 at 8:45am

Known as THE premier regional roofing and waterproofing event in the United States, the Western Roofing Expo features a two-day trade show, 24 educational seminars, two keynote luncheons, The Roofing Games™, golf and sporting clays tournaments, welcome event & auction, live demonstrations every hour on the exhibit floor, and unbeatable networking! Join us September 23-25, 2023 at Paris Las Vegas!

9/25/23 at 8:45am – 10:00am
Electronic Leak Detection Testing, Standards, Science and Practical Applications
Speaker: Shaun Katz
Detec Systems – CEU: AIA
Shaun Katz has been with Detec Systems for 6 years and has over 20 years of experience in customer service, sales and business administration. Shaun has assisted contractors, architects, engineers and consultants, manufacturers, facility managers and building owners with forensic leak investigation.

Seminar Description:
This one-hour course will cover Electronic Leak Detection (ELD) testing methods used for quality assurance of roofing and waterproofing membranes. Participants will learn about the principles outlined in the ASTM Standard Guide D7877 and ASTM Standard Practice D8231 and will be able to identify which assemblies are compatible with electronic testing and active monitoring.

Photo courtesy of Detec Systems

You just read:

Shaun Katz of Detec Systems to Speak at the Western Roofing Expo 2023

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more