Scholarships and Introductory Pricing Now Available for Centenary University’s First Cohort in the RN to BSN Program
Bachelor of Science in Nursing is accepting applications from registered nurses who have passed the state licensure exam.HACKETTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Centenary University is now accepting applications for an October start of nursing courses in its new RN to BSN program. This program creates an academic pathway for registered nurses to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Developed in collaboration with Atlantic Health System, the program is now enrolling with opportunities for scholarship opportunities and introductory value pricing for the first cohort.
“Earning a BSN holds numerous benefits for working nurses, including cultivation of leadership skills that can lead to greater career mobility and job satisfaction, as well as strengthened hospital and patient outcomes,” explained Director of the University’s RN to BSN program Rebecca A. Seaman, Ed.D., RN. “This program will address issues at the forefront of nursing today, including health equity and health disparities, as well as healthcare-related policies that impact nurses in the workplace.”
Centenary’s RN to BSN program is designed to be completed in five semesters and is structured in a cohort model to ensure these working professionals build a sustainable network as they pursue their BSN. The program will include a 50-hour capstone practicum experience centered on leadership and management principles. Taking into consideration the needs of the RN to BSN students, the program is structured so nurses can complete the majority of the practicum experience at their place of employment.
Classes will be held primarily online, with asynchronous opportunities to connect students with faculty and peers. Students can consult with their nursing advisor to determine their eligibility and a path for entry into the program. Applicants must be registered nurses who have a full and unrestricted license. Interested nurses can attend a free virtual information session on Sept. 20 at 6 pm EST.
Introduction of the RN to BSN program at Centenary is part of the University’s broader expansion into health and wellness programs. Under the direction of Interim Dean of the School of Natural, Health, Social, and Behavioral Sciences Craig Fuller, Ph.D., Centenary has launched a variety of new health-related degrees and concentrations, including medical laboratory science, health science, public health, and exercise science, in addition to the RN to BSN program.
For more information about the RN to BSN program at Centenary contact Rebecca Seaman, Ed.D., RN, at (908) 852-1400, ext. 2254.
