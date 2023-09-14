[Latest] Global Seaweed Extracts Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.9 Billion by 2032 at a 6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Seaweed Extracts Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 2.9 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Grow More Inc., Chase Organics and Ocean Harvest Technology, Alga-Net and AlgAran Seaweed Products Ireland, Kelpak, Algea the Arctic Company, Shigawake Organics Ltd., Unilever, Ocean organics, Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Limited, INDIGROW LTD., Saosis Biotech Private Limited, AJ Products Pty Ltd, Mycsa AG, North American Kelp, Yash Chemicals Ltd., Technaflora Plant Products Ltd., Aveeno Active Naturals, Arihant Bio Fertichem

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Seaweed Extracts Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Red, Brown, Green), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Flakes), By Application (Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Seaweed Extracts Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2.9 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Seaweed Extracts Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Demand Growth: The market for seaweed extracts is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer awareness about their health benefits and the rising demand for natural and sustainable ingredients.

Applications Expansion: Seaweed extracts are finding new applications in various industries, including food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, thus expanding their market reach.

Regional Variations: Different regions are witnessing varying rates of adoption, influenced by factors like cultural preferences, economic conditions, and regulatory landscapes.

Competitive Landscape: The market is becoming increasingly competitive with both established and new players vying for market share, driving innovation and product development.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are leading to improved extraction methods and the discovery of novel applications for seaweed extracts.

Regulatory Factors: Stringent regulations and labeling requirements, especially in the food and cosmetic industries, are influencing product formulations and market access.

Consumer Trends: Evolving consumer preferences, such as the demand for clean-label products and plant-based alternatives, are shaping the market and driving product innovation.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2023 USD 2.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 2.9 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Form, Application and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Seaweed Extracts Market: COVID-19 Analysis

Supply Chain Disruptions: The global seaweed extracts market faced disruptions in supply chains, particularly in regions heavily affected by the pandemic. This led to delays in the sourcing of raw materials and manufacturing processes.

Fluctuating Demand: Consumer buying patterns shifted during the pandemic, with a focus on essential goods. This affected the demand for seaweed extracts in non-essential industries like cosmetics and some segments of the food industry.

E-commerce Surge: The growth of e-commerce during lockdowns provided a platform for the sale of seaweed extract products. Many consumers turned to online shopping for health and dietary products, which boosted sales.

Health and Wellness Trends: The pandemic heightened the awareness of health and wellness, leading to increased interest in functional foods and supplements, including those containing seaweed extracts, known for their health benefits.

Food Industry Adaptation: The food industry adapted to changing consumer preferences by incorporating seaweed extracts into various products, especially those associated with health and immunity.

Cosmetics and Skincare: The skincare and cosmetic industry, which initially saw a decline, rebounded with a focus on natural and sustainable ingredients, benefiting seaweed-based products.

List of the prominent players in the Seaweed Extracts Market:

Grow More Inc.

Chase Organics and Ocean Harvest Technology

Alga-Net and AlgAran Seaweed Products Ireland

Kelpak

Algea the Arctic Company

Shigawake Organics Ltd.

Unilever

Ocean organics

Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Limited

INDIGROW LTD.

Saosis Biotech Private Limited

AJ Products Pty Ltd

Mycsa AG

North American Kelp

Yash Chemicals Ltd.

Technaflora Plant Products Ltd.

Aveeno Active Naturals

Arihant Bio Fertichem Pvt. Ltd.

Others

Seaweed Extracts Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Red, Brown, Green), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Flakes), By Application (Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Seaweed Extracts Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific:

Asia Pacific takes the lead in significant market growth during the projected period, primarily driven by its substantial use in agriculture, including horticulture, herbicides, and fertilizers. Agriculture represents a substantial portion of the overall demand for these products in the region.

Moreover, the consumption of seaweed extracts in food applications, notably snacks, is notably high. These extracts serve as crucial thickening and gelling agents within the food industry, enhancing their commercial appeal. Beyond this, they have gained recognition as potent dietary supplements, known for their potential to support weight management, enhance digestion, and reduce cholesterol levels.

Furthermore, the utilization of these products is on the rise in countries with strong agricultural economies, such as India. They play a pivotal role in bolstering crop yields, particularly for fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Additionally, these extracts contribute to fortifying plants’ natural defenses against pests.

In summary, the Asia Pacific region stands at the forefront of market growth, fueled by their diverse applications in agriculture and food industries, and their positive impact on crop production and plant protection in agricultural economies like India.

North America:

North America, spearheaded by the United States, is poised to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecasted period. This region commands a significant market share in the realm of seaweed extracts, primarily attributable to ongoing endeavours in research and development within the organic and herbal product sectors.

Additionally, the utilization of seaweed extracts in the food industry has contributed to the region’s robust market presence. Furthermore, the demand for these extracts has surged notably, owing to their incorporation into cosmetic products such as shower gels and tubs. This diversification of applications further bolsters North America’s position in the global seaweed extracts market .

The Seaweed Extracts Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Red

Brown

Green

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Flakes

By Application

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

