September 14 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards More Than $61,000 in Grants to Kit Carson, Hinsdale Counties

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

Denver, September 14, 2023 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) has awarded $61,209.51 in grants to Kit Carson and Hinsdale Counties to maintain and upgrade recording technologies and to allow customers to access records digitally.

“These grants to Kit Carson and Hinsdale Counties will ensure their recording systems run efficiently,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “It is great that the Electronic Recording Technology Board is able to close funding gaps and help make government more accessible for the public.”

Kit Carson County was awarded $34,502 to assist with maintenance costs for its digital recording technologies and upgrade office hardware. Kit Carson County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Hinsdale County was awarded $26,707.51 to assist with maintenance costs for its digital recording technologies and upgrade server security. Hinsdale County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties -- especially in rural Colorado -- invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

More information on the ERTB

