Fishing regulations to be relaxed at Cherry Lake in Tama County

TAMA - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will relax the fishing regulations at Cherry Lake on the south side of Tama starting September 15 to allow anglers to more freely harvest fish.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Cherry Lake. Any number of fishing poles is allowed. Anglers must remain in sight of these lines at all times, and follow all other fishing regulations and area rules.

Liberalized fishing regulations for Cherry Lake will be in effect from September 15 to July 1, 2024.

Specific regulation changes include:

Removal of bag and length limit restrictions on largemouth bass.

Removal of bag limit on channel catfish.

Removal of bag limit on crappie and bluegill.

The only legal method of take is by rod and reel. Dynamite, poison, electric shocking devices, nets, trotlines or any stupefying substances are not allowed. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.