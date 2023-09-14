Trailer Bros Co-Founder, Max Khosla, Creates Music for Hollywood’s Blockbuster Movie Trailer Advertising Campaigns
Trailer Bros, a leading name in the world of cinematic trailer music, is thrilled to showcase the accomplishments and expertise of Max Khosla, the co-founder of their renowned label. Max Khosla has shared his invaluable insights into the art of creating music for hi-end campaigns in the film and TV industry.
Max Khosla, originally from India, moved to the United States in 2002 and embarked on a remarkable journey in the world of music. His educational journey took him through the renowned Musician's Institute, where he specialized in guitar, recording engineering, music production, and audio editing certification. This solid foundation laid the groundwork for his future ventures.
Trailer Bros, founded by Max Khosla in 2009, has become a trailblazer in creating music tailored specifically for movie trailers and TV spots. Their expertise lies in crafting cinematic music that is perfectly suited for short-form advertising campaigns, enhancing the excitement and appeal of blockbuster releases.
With an impressive portfolio of over 740 blockbuster motion picture advertising campaigns, Max Khosla and Trailer Bros have made their mark in the Film and TV industry. Their dedication to delivering high-quality music for advertising has resulted in collaborations with major studios, including memorable campaigns such as "Fast X," “Oppenheimer," “Cocaine Bear,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” and projects with NBC Universal.
In the world of movie advertising, Trailer Bros' music plays a crucial role. Advertising agencies turn to them for music that captivates audiences and elevates the impact of campaigns. Max Khosla and his team at Trailer Bros have consistently delivered music that fits the bill, making them a highly sought-after choice in the industry.
While Max Khosla and his team don't typically have access to the visual content of campaigns beforehand, they use their expertise to create music that complements the audio provided by agencies. This meticulous approach ensures that the music enhances the storytelling within short-form advertising.
Trailer Bros is proud to highlight Max Khosla's journey and their contributions to the world of cinematic music. Their focus on attention to detail, a boutique approach, and a commitment to delivering exceptional music for advertising campaigns have set them apart in the industry.
