FEMA Urges Public to Prepare Ahead of Hurricane Lee, Pay Attention to Local Officials

WASHINGTON -- FEMA encourages residents and visitors in Hurricane Lee’s path to prepare now and follow the instructions of local officials. Anyone in the forecast path of the storm should monitor local weather alerts for updates and evacuate immediately if told to do so.

Residents and visitors in potentially affected areas should learn their evacuation routes now, have a family emergency communications plan, charge their devices and batteries, ensure they are receiving emergency alerts and check on their neighbors, especially those who are older adults or may need additional assistance.

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge watches for several areas in New England. Hurricane conditions and coastal flooding are possible in portions of eastern Maine and life-threatening storm surge flooding is possible in portions of southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Nantucket.

Now is the time to prepare:

Get Emergency Alerts: Make sure to sign up to receive weather alerts in your community and stay updated on the latest weather news from the National Weather Service.

Gather Supplies: Have enough supplies for your household. Include medication, disinfectant supplies and pet supplies. After a hurricane, you may not have access to these supplies for days or weeks.

Don't drive through flood waters: Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When in your car, look out for flooding in low-lying areas at bridges and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Evacuating: If you are in potentially affected areas, you should be familiar with evacuation routes, have a family emergency communications plan, keep a battery-powered radio handy and have plans for your family members and pets. If you are a person with disabilities, you may need to take additional steps to plan for both your needs and that of your service animal.

Flood insurance: Residents should review their National Flood Insurance Program policy. It can cover and reimburse certain actions residents take to minimize damage to their homes and belongings before a flood.

FEMA encourages everyone to visit www.Ready.gov or www.Listo.gov to learn more about how to be prepared and how to protect yourself and your loved ones during emergencies. Make sure your family, friends and neighbors understand the potential affects Hurricane Lee could bring to your area.