AFPM applauds House passage of H.R. 1435 to protect consumers from higher costs of California vehicle bans

Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) President and CEO Chet Thompson today applauded the bipartisan passage of H.R. 1435, the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act, from the House of Representatives. Chet testified before the House Energy & Commerce Committee in favor of H.R. 1435 earlier this summer.

“If President Biden and the EPA green light California’s unlawful bans on gasoline-, diesel- and flex-fuel vehicles, every American will pay a price. Consumers everywhere will face higher costs for vehicles, electricity and any goods and services that require vehicle transportation; they could lose access to the vehicle models they prefer; and they will see our country become less energy secure and more dependent on China.  

Congress is right to clarify the limits of federal EPA power and take the threat of California vehicle bans off the table. AFPM appreciates the leadership of Representatives Joyce, Latta, Bilirakis, Obernolte and Chair McMorris Rodgers, in spearheading the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act (H.R. 1435) and we thank the Democrats and Republicans who voted yes. This legislation is not anti-EV, it simply stops EPA from permitting and proliferating California vehicle bans. Transportation will continue to get cleaner and more efficient — on a faster timetable and at lower cost to consumers — if cars that run on American-made, American-grown liquid fuels are allowed to compete alongside electric vehicles and other emerging technologies.”Chet Thompson, AFPM President & CEO 

