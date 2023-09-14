Hispanic Heritage Month will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” with Special Guest Councilmember Natali Fani-González, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, September 14 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 14, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 14, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council’s Economic Development Committee (ECON) and as a member of the Planning, Housing and Parks (PH) Committee; Luisa Cardona, director of the Mid-County Regional Services Center in Montgomery County; Ana Arriaza, manager of partnership and engagement at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP); and Carmen Hernández, senior network builder at Impact Silver Spring. The show will air on Friday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Montgomery County will celebrate with a series of concerts starting on Friday, September 15 at 5 p.m. The festivities will take place at the Marian Fryer Town Plaza, adjacent to the Wheaton Business Triangle and near the Wheaton Metro Station. District 6 Councilmember Natali Fani-González will join the kick-off event with a proclamation honoring the Maryland Women's International Softball League.

Music is an important part of Latin culture; therefore, the TGIF Encore fall concerts will feature live bands, starting with Luis Garay Percussion World. Luisa Cardona and Ana Arriaza will discuss the details of the events that will include DJs, food, beverages from Twin Valley Distillers, and an artist corner. Carmen Hernández, who leads the artist corner, will also share more information on the local entrepreneurs and their hand-made products that will be available for purchase at the events. The kick-off event will also feature a piñata making demonstration. All the events are free, and parking is available at 2425 Reedie Dr. For more information, visit https://www.wheatonmd.org/.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

