UPDATE: Attorney General Ford Announces Additional Listening Sessions for Pending Kroger (Smith’s) - Albertsons Merger, Attendance of FTC Chair Lina Khan

Chair Khan will attend three public listening sessions with AG Ford on Sept. 13

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Ford announced further listening sessions regarding the pending grocery store merger between Kroger (Smith’s) and Albertsons (Albertsons, Safeway and Vons). In addition, AG Ford is pleased to announce that FTC Chair Lina Khan will attend three listening sessions held throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Sept. 13. AG Ford held three listening sessions regarding the merger in August and will continue to hear from the public regarding any concerns they may have.

“It is incumbent upon my office to review a corporate merger of this scale under the unfair trade practices act to determine its impact on trade and Nevada consumers,” said AG Ford. “Considering the potential implications, it is important for me to hear directly from Nevada consumers to fully understand their concerns about the grocery store merger.”

“I’m thrilled that Chair Khan will attend listening sessions around the Las Vegas area during this process,” continued AG Ford. “We are happy to welcome her to Nevada and look forward to hearing the public’s concerns about the potential merger.”

The listening sessions are an opportunity for AG Ford to receive public comment and consumer opinion on the merger. The general public is invited to attend and give comment. Updated information, including additional dates is available on the Nevada Attorney General’s website. Consumers may also visit our website to complete a survey about the proposed merger.

The listening sessions will be held on the following dates. In addition, listening sessions in Carson City and in Elko will be announced at a future date. Members of the press are welcome to attend the listening sessions and are asked to RSVP to jsadler@ag.nv.gov and awhiters@ag.nv.gov.

August 22, 2023 (1:00 pm) – Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

August 29, 2023 (11:00 am) – Boulder City Council Chamber, 401 California Ave., Boulder City, NV 89005

August 31, 2023 (11:00 am) – Pahrump and Tonopah Board of County Commission (BOCC) Chambers 2100 E Walt Williams Dr., Pahrump, NV 89048 (This meeting will be conferenced to the Tonopah Justice Court at 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, NV 89049.)

Sept. 13, 2023 (10:00 am) – Henderson City Council Chambers, 240 S. Water Street, Henderson NV 89015

Sept. 13, 2023 (1:00 pm) - North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd N Suite 112, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

NEW: Sept. 13, 2023 (5:00 pm) - Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club, 800 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106

NEW: Sept. 14, 2023 (7:00 pm) - Mt. Crest Community Center 4701, N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas NV 89129

NEW: Sept. 18, 2023 (6:00 pm) - Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale Street, Las Vegas, NV 89121

NEW: Sept. 20, 2023 (6:00 pm) - Doolittle Community Center 1950 J Street, Las Vegas, NV 89106

NEW: Sept. 21, 2023 (7:00 pm) - Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117

NEW: Sept. 27, 2023 (7:00 pm) - Paradise Community Center, 4775 McLeod Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89121

NEW: Oct. 10, 2023 (6:00 pm) - McKinley Art Culture Center Auditorium, 925 Riverside Drive, Reno, NV 89503

NEW: Oct. 12, 2023 (6:00 pm) - Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center, Tuscarora Room, 1301 Valley Road, Reno, NV 89512

The two grocery store giants announced their 24.6 billion merger agreement in October of last year and are expected to finalize the merger in early 2024 if approved by state and federal regulators. Under Nevada law, the Attorney General’s Office has the authority to review the proposed merger to ensure it is proper; does not unfairly disrupt competition; and is fair to local grocery stores, consumers, employees and others.

