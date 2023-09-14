Body

LEBANON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women to fish for free Sept. 30 at Bennett Spring State Park’s Women’s Free Fishing Day event.

At Women’s Free Fishing Day, which will be 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., fishing is free for all girls and women. There is no license or daily tag fee for these anglers. They can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store on Sept. 29 or any time during the event on Sept. 30. During the event, a part of the park’s Zone 2 fishing areas will be specially stocked and reserved for female anglers. This event is sponsored by MDC and Bennett Spring State Park.

Also, as part of the Sept. 30 Women’s Free Fishing Day event, the Capital City Fly Fishers and the Bennett Spring Fly Tying Group will be at the park demonstrating fly tying, knot tying, and fly casting.

There is no registration for this event. People can get more information at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187304

People can also get more information by calling Bennett Spring Hatchery at 417-532-4418 or e-mail Hatchery Manager Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov.