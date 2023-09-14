Atlanta photographer Ron Sherman's new book -- Witness, A Photographic Essay of Humor and Heart -- due out in December

Ron Sherman’s photography has been published in the pages of Time, Newsweek, Forbes, Sports Illustrated, Life, and Business Week, as well as in numerous newspapers throughout the country.

Witness – A Photographic Essay of Humor and Heart has a target publication date of December 2023. The 140-page coffee table book features 98 images from Ron Sherman’s vast inventory.

Hank Aaron hit his 715th homer to break Babe Ruth’s record and ran the bases as two teenagers tapped him on his shoulders and ran off. (photo by Ron Sherman).

Coretta Scott King at the 1973 MLK birthday celebration in Ebenezer Baptist Church. (photo by Ron Sherman).