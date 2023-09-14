Shelter Realty Opens In-House Insurance Company to Better Serve Property Management Clients
Shelter Realty, Inc. Of Las Vegas
Now licensed for personal lines insurance [dwelling, homeowners, tenant and auto].LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelter Realty, a premier Las Vegas real estate firm specializing in its property management services and headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, announced today they have opened their own in-house insurance company to cater to the diverse needs of their many property management clients.
Shelter Realty is now licensed (via its eTechInsurance) for personal lines insurance [dwelling, homeowners, tenant and auto]. Their focus for their property management clientele, however, is landlord insurance; this is an important element of their investment and is vitally important to ensure they are properly covered. Shelter Realty is appointed with some of the best landlord-specific insurance carriers in the business, who were created and specialize in landlord insurance.
Most Shelter Realty’s clients already have an insurance agent that they work with, but requests for referrals for a local agent here in Nevada are commonplace. Now, by having an in-house insurance company, Shelter Realty can assist them and ensure they are getting the property coverage for their needs, not to mention the convenience of having all their investment property needs met under one roof.
When it comes to establishing themselves as an insurance company – as with many businesses – there are many tasks to perform. The National Insurance Registry requires a clean background while the Division of Nevada Insurance requires a clean criminal background and that you pass the required state exam. The City of Las Vegas and Henderson require the usual business licensing and the insurance carriers that Shelter Realty has now been appointed with all require Errors and Omissions (E&O) insurance coverage for the business.
The reason that Shelter Realty made the decision to open their own in-house insurance company stems back to October of 2022, when they conducted a portfolio wide audit and discovered that "many of our landlords were under insured" on their investment properties. "It put into question how an insurance agent wouldn't have explained the importance of having proper limits of certain coverages with their clients to ensure they were protected." according to staff at Shelter Realty. This didn't sit well and for that reason, the firm decided to open their own insurance company where they could look out for their clients’ best interests.
Shelter Realty has no intention of stopping there; it is the firm’s intention to reach out to new clients beyond their property management clientele to assist with their insurance needs as well.
With over 33 years of experience in customer service, Shelter Realty understands how critically important it is for their clients and for their companies to flourish. These industries specifically [insurance and property management] are the epitome of customer service, it's what makes these companies thrive.
Shelter Realty looks forward to enhancing the agency with additional lines of insurance, for instance commercial insurance.
About Shelter Realty, Inc.
Shelter Realty is a full-service Las Vegas real estate and property management firm with more than a decade of experience. Their services include rental property management, short sale assistance, real estate sales representing buyers and sellers, rental relocation assistance, and personal lines and landlord insurance.
To learn more visit https://www.shelterrealty.com/las-vegas-property-management/.
