Attorney General Kaul Announces Lawsuit to Clarify WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe Remains a Lawful Holdover

Complaint Alleges Senate Vote to Reject Administrator Wolfe “Has No Legal Effect”

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced the filing of a lawsuit seeking an order declaring that Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe is lawfully holding over in her current position and the Senate has no power to reject her.

“The story today is not what the senate has purported to do with its vote. It’s that the senate has blatantly disregarded state law in order to put its full stamp of approval on the ongoing baseless attacks on our democracy,” said Attorney General Kaul. “We are going to court to minimize the confusion resulting from today’s stunt and to protect a pillar of our democracy—the fair administration of elections.”

A copy of the complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, can be found here.