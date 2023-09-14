Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,043 in the last 365 days.

Nightly closures of Pali Highway off-ramp start September 20

Posted on Sep 14, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of upcoming nighttime closures of the Pali Highway off-ramp from the H-1 eastbound, as part of the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project, Phase II.

The nightly closures of the H-1 eastbound off-ramp onto Pali Highway, between S. School Street and S.Vineyard Boulevard, will be on the following schedule:

  • 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27

These closures are essential to complete the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project, Phase II. For a map of the project area and work schedule updates, please visit: https://palihighway.org/

For questions or concerns, please contact the nighttime roadwork hotline at (808) 348-5168. For an up-to-date list of road closures, please view the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. HDOT appreciates the public’s cooperation as we work to improve the safety of our roadways. All roadwork is weather-permitting.

 

###

 

You just read:

Nightly closures of Pali Highway off-ramp start September 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more