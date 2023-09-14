Upcoming lane closures for Hanalei Hill Slope Stabilization, beginning Monday, Sept. 18

Main, News Posted on Sep 14, 2023 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming closures for the week of Sept. 18, on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) as part of the Hanalei Hill Slope Stabilization project.

A single lane closure on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) will be needed in the vicinity of the Hanalei Plantation Road and the Hanalei Bridge, beginning Monday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic in both directions will be maintained using alternating traffic control. Flaggers will be staged at either end of the work area.

During the closure, crews will clear vegetation along the slope, install permanent construction signs and finalize work site preparations for actual slope construction work to begin.

Future closures of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) for the Hanalei Hill Slope Stabilization project will be on an as-needed basis when crews need to haul materials or perform other construction activities. HDOT will announce any further closures as they are scheduled.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information.

Please note all roadwork is weather permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

