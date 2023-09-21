'The Wonderful World of Was' Brings a Dementia Journey to Life through Musical Dramedy"

The Dementia Journey

The Musical Dramedy The Wonderful World of Was Delivers the Message That When Dementia Strikes Everyone's Life Takes a Shift

Date: Thursday, October 26th, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Location: The Windmill Library Theatre

Social Issues Theatre 501c3 Presents:

"The Wonderful World of Was" - A Groundbreaking Musical Dramedy Exploring the World of Dementia

Las Vegas, NV – Social Issues Theatre 501c3 is proud to announce the upcoming production of "The Wonderful World of Was," a captivating musical dramedy that delves into the challenges and triumphs of living with dementia. This thought-provoking performance will take place on Thursday, October 26th, 2023, at 6:30 pm, at The Windmill Library Theatre in Las Vegas and is Free to the Public.

Written by acclaimed playwrights L.A. Walker and Marcia Norris, "The Wonderful World of Was" invites audiences on an emotional rollercoaster that resonates with individuals from all walks of life.

Dementia is a condition that impacts millions of lives, affecting not only those diagnosed but also their families and friends. This production sheds light on a journey filled with ups and downs, heartbreak and hope, and moments that deserve to be shared.

The seven-member cast, an ensemble of unparalleled talent, brings to life the story of Lorraine Bordeaux's untimely passing, leaving her husband's care in the hands of their self-centered daughter, her husband's personal assistant, her caring long-time friend, and Tony the maintenance man, all with no prior experience in dementia care.

"The Wonderful World of Was" validates the daily struggles faced by dementia caregivers, helping newcomers to understand the behavioral changes ahead. Shocking statistics reveal that over 30% of caregivers pass away before those they are caring for, emphasizing the urgency of raising awareness and support for dementia caregivers.

The production features original music written and arranged by L.A. Walker, with Musical Director Elder Demieceo Benson and Marcia Norris, delivering messages of hope and encouragement set to rhythmic beats. Adding to the musical spectacle is the inclusion of Internationally known Las Vegas Mass Choir, under the leadership of Director and Founder James R. Smith and Business Manager Victoria L. Norman, LVM has recorded with Imagine Dragons and the Killers performed with many music greats David Foster and Friends, Stevie Wonder, Neil Diamond, Recording artist Ne-Yo, John Tesh, Winnoa Judd, The Italian sensation Niko, and The Canadian Tenors to name a few.

Admission is free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served and may be limited.who eagerly embraced the opportunity to support dementia and dementia caregiver awareness.

More than just a musical, "The Wonderful World of Was" is a movement, a call to action to embrace the beauty of the present moment, even when it feels like the past is slipping away. Your support for this production will help touch hearts, change perceptions, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by dementia.

