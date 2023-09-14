News Release – WIC waivers provide more flexibility for Maui families

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

September 13, 2023 23-113

WIC waivers provide more flexibility for Maui families

HONOLULU – Families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)impacted by the Maui wildfires will now have an easier time finding infant formula and food substitutions. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved requests from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) and granted waivers for flexibility to increase access to WIC-approved infant formulas and foods. The waivers allow infant formula substitutions, food substitutions, and authorizing new WIC stores.

Below are substitutions if the infant formula on your benefit list is out of stock at a store (effective until October 27, 2023).

If your benefit list says “Similac Advance – Powder, 12.4 ounces”:

Formula Name Container Size UPC Similac 360 Total Care Powder 20.6 ounces 070074680644 Similac 360 Total Care Powder 30.8 ounces 070074681177 Similac Pro-Advance Powder 30.8 ounces 070074664385

If your benefit list says “Similac Advance – Ready to Use 32 ounces”:

Formula Name Container Size UPC Similac 360 Total Care Ready to Use 32 ounces 070074681467 Similac 360 Total Care Ready to Use 6 count (8-ounce bottles) 070074681405

If your benefit list says “Similac Sensitive – Powder”:

Formula Name Container Size UPC Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive Powder 20.1 ounce 070074680712 Similac Sensitive 1.86 pounds/29.8 ounces 070074629520 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive Powder 30.2 ounces 070074681238

If your benefit list says “Similac Sensitive – Ready to Use 32 ounces”:

Formula Name Container Size UPC Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 6 count (8-ounce bottles) 070074681597 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 32 ounces 070074681610

If your benefit list says “Similac Total Comfort – Powder, 12 ounces”:

Formula Name Container Size UPC Similac Pro-Total Comfort 20.1 ounces 070074681085 Similac Pro-Total Comfort 1.86 pounds/29.8 ounces 070074669380

Benefits for the following foods now offer substitutions (effective until October 27, 2023):

Eggs – Participants can substitute two 6-count packages and 18-count packages of eggs when 12-count packages are unavailable. Participants can substitute hard-boiled eggs for fresh eggs.

Tofu – Participants can substitute up to 20-ounce containers of tofu when the prescribed size of tofu (i.e., 16 ounces) is unavailable.

Whole Wheat/Whole Grain Bread – Participants can substitute authorized whole wheat/whole grain bread in package sizes up to 24 ounces when 16-ounce packages are unavailable.

Juice – Participants can substitute juice packs for the 48-ounce containers of juice when the prescribed size is unavailable. WIC-eligible juice in other forms (e.g., frozen) that provide the maximum monthly allowance should be the first alternative to the 48-ounce container.

New WIC-Authorized Stores on Maui

FNS approved the DOH request for flexibility with the requirement for on-site visits before a vendor’s initial authorization in WIC. The addition of new WIC-authorized stores is meant to alleviate the problems created by the loss of stores in West Maui. As of September 5, the following stores now accept WIC:

Target – 100 Hoʻokele St., Kahului

Longs Drugs – 55 Kiopaʻa St., Pukalani

Longs Drugs – 1215 S. Kīhei Rd., Ste. B, Kīhei

Longs Drugs – 70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului

Longs Drugs – 135 Kehalani Village Dr., Wailuku

WIC Waives Document Requirement for New Maui Participants

WIC waives the requirement for documents for those who are impacted by disasters. Physical presence can also be waived so that enrollments can be performed over the phone if an in-person appointment is not possible.

You may qualify if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or postpartum or have children under 5 years old. Hawaiʻi WIC does not require proof of immigration status to determine eligibility.

To apply for WIC, visit the Maui WIC clinic at 781 Kolu St., Ste. A-1, Wailuku, or call (808) 984-8225 (best time to call is 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.). You can fill out a pre-application online at hiwic.org/apply and WIC staff will contact you to set up an appointment.

For WIC updates related to the Maui wildfires, visit health.hawaii.gov/wic/maui-fires.

